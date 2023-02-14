Vicksburg man arrested for shooting on Enchanted Drive

Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Police Department arrested a Vicksburg resident for allegedly shooting a man in the leg in the area of Enchanted Drive on Saturday.

Robert Earl Thomas Jr., 28 of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault. He is accused of shooting Antonio Hicks, 43, in the leg.

Hicks was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Thomas appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday. His bond was set at $50,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

