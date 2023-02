Vicksburg woman held without bond for violating house arrest Published 3:22 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Cutreina Wright-Felix, 43 of Vicksburg, was arrested Monday on a warrant for embezzlement under contract.

Vicksburg Police Reports indicate the charge is the result of Wright-Felix not complying with the stipulations of the house arrest order she received in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

She is being held without bond until her initial appearance in said court.