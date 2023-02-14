Vicksburg woman in custody for fentanyl possession, child abuse Published 3:17 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Veronica Lewis, 58 of Vicksburg, was arrested Friday after officers discovered a pill bottle containing fentanyl in her home while responding to a narcotics complaint.

She was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of nonviolent child abuse due to the proximity of the drugs to small children who live in the residence.

In Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter set Lewis’s bond at $140,000 and bound her over to the Warren County Grand Jury.