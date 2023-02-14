Volunteers needed to greet American Queen passengers at Vicksburg waterfront Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Volunteers are needed Friday to welcome passengers from American Queen Voyages as they disembark at the Vicksburg waterfront.

“This will be a special Presidential Cruise,” Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Sales and Marketing Manager Ashley Gatian said.

One of the VIPs onboard the boat is John Waggoner, founder and chairman of the company.

Gatian said to welcome Waggoner and the more than 200 passengers who will be aboard the Presidential Cruise, the VCVB has organized a special Mardi Gras welcome that will include music by saxophonist Kevin Lewis. Mardi Gras beads and masks will also be handed out.

Ambassadors with the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce and other local entities are encouraged to come dressed in Mardi Gras-themed attire to help distribute the beads and masks.

Volunteers will need to arrive at 8 a.m., Gatian said, and plan to stay for 30 minutes to an hour. She also stressed that volunteer greeters will need to provide their own beads and masks, as the VCVB does not have enough for those who plan to help.

For more information, call 601-883-9939 or email ashley@visitvicksburg.com.