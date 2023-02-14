Volunteers needed to greet American Queen passengers at Vicksburg waterfront
Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023
- The American Queen (Vicksburg Post file photo)
Volunteers are needed Friday to welcome passengers from American Queen Voyages as they disembark at the Vicksburg waterfront.
“This will be a special Presidential Cruise,” Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Sales and Marketing Manager Ashley Gatian said.
One of the VIPs onboard the boat is John Waggoner, founder and chairman of the company.
Gatian said to welcome Waggoner and the more than 200 passengers who will be aboard the Presidential Cruise, the VCVB has organized a special Mardi Gras welcome that will include music by saxophonist Kevin Lewis. Mardi Gras beads and masks will also be handed out.
Ambassadors with the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce and other local entities are encouraged to come dressed in Mardi Gras-themed attire to help distribute the beads and masks.
Volunteers will need to arrive at 8 a.m., Gatian said, and plan to stay for 30 minutes to an hour. She also stressed that volunteer greeters will need to provide their own beads and masks, as the VCVB does not have enough for those who plan to help.
For more information, call 601-883-9939 or email ashley@visitvicksburg.com.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
