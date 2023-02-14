William “Marce” Rutland Published 9:43 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

William “Marce” Rutland, 71 of Utica, MS, passed away unexpectedly at his home February 10, 2023. Marce was born in Magee, MS but lived most of his life in Vicksburg. He was a Vietnam War Veteran that loved hunting, fishing and his family. He is survived by his wife, Anne Rutland of fifty years; his two sons and their spouses, Jimmy and Erika Rutland of Utica, Jason and Morgan Rutland of Utica; six grandchildren, William Rutland, Ashlyn Rutland, Jacob Rutland, Ansley Kate Rutland, Ryker Rutland and Davy Rutland. He is also survived by his Aunt Ethel Tew and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, Ance and Virginia Rutland and his sister, Margaret Dunaway. Visitation will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg February 16, 2023, from 9 to 11 followed by a service than a graveside at Greenlawn. The pallbearers are William Rutland, Jacob Rutland, Michael Kavanaugh, Dane Mitchell, Michael Still and Chad Barefoot. The Honorary pallbearers are the members of The Bogue Da Shay hunting club, John Ryan Lee and Danny Shy.