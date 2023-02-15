Basketball roundup: Port Gibson advances, Porter’s Chapel loses in state tournaments Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Port Gibson ran right through its first obstacle in the MHSAA Class 3A boys’ basketball tournament.

Darrel Hedrick finished with 30 points, Kameron Brown had 10 points and seven assists, and the Blue Waves crushed Union 71-23 in a first-round game on Tuesday.

Rakeem Davis added seven points and six rebounds, and D’Andrew Reynolds also scored seven points as the Blue Waves (19-5) won their 13th game in a row.

Hedrick and Brown each had four of Port Gibson’s 16 steals.

Port Gibson will play at home in the second round on Saturday, at 6 p.m. vs. Crystal Springs (21-9). Port Gibson won both meetings between the teams in the regular season, but they were decided by a total of seven points.

Crystal Springs beat Jefferson Davis County 64-54 in another first-round Class 3A game on Tuesday.

Providence Classical 62, Porter’s Chapel 52

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball season came to an end Tuesday with a loss to Providence Classical in the first round of the MAIS Class 3A tournament.

Porter’s Chapel, which reached the Class 3A semifinals last season, lost its last three games this year and finished with a 17-9 record.

Providence Classical, the Class 3A South State champion, advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament and will play Sylva-Bay Friday at 7:15 p.m. at Benton Academy.