GRAND JURY: Man arrested in drug bust indicted for earlier assault Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

A Warren County man arrested Feb. 10 on drug charges has been indicted by the Warren County grand jury on a charge of aggravated assault.

The indictment charges Joell Forbes, 24, 55 China Grove Road, with aggravated assault. He is accused of shooting at another man with a firearm on Dec. 1, 2022.

Forbes was arrested Feb. 10 on charges of trafficking meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of fentanyl. The arrest followed a joint investigation by the Vicksburg Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office into reported drug activity in the Stellivan Road area.

The probe also resulted in the arrest of two other men, James Edward “Blue” Jones, 48, and Money Sanders, 55, both of Warren County, on drug charges.

Warren County Justice Court Judge Randy Lewis refused to set bonds for Forbes and Jones because they were already out on felony bonds at the time of their arrests. Sanders was given a $400,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

In another case, David Stroud, 50, 5210 U.S. 61 South, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, rape and armed robbery. The multiple counts arose from the reported kidnapping, rape and armed robbery of a woman. Stroud is accused of forcing the woman into her car at gunpoint then raping her and taking $50 from her.

In other indictments:

• Chryaries White, 23, 203 Overlook Drive; aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and shooting at a motor vehicle.

• Jeffrey Morrison, 61, 2035 Heather Place; attempted aggravated assault on a police officer-extreme indifference; escape from confinement. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• Erick Denzell Washington, 25, 214 Greenview Drive; domestic aggravated assault-strangling.

• Latars Pam, 36, 1513 Spring St.; aggravated assault-domestic violence.

• Justin Melzer, 19, 1780 MS. 3; molesting a child under the age of 16.

• Devante Allen, 27, 802 North Cedor St. Apt. 702, Tallulah, La.; two counts of statutory rape involving a victim under the age of 14.

• Alisha Price, 34, 320 Cooper Drive; hindering prosecution-rendering criminal assistance. She is accused of hiding Allen from authorities.

• Jamesha Jashae Montgomery, 24, 902 Blossom Lane Apt. G15; possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

• John Allan White III, 40, 500 Youngton Road; larceny of motor vehicle involving the theft of a 2016 Honda Rancher ATV and grand larceny in the theft of a utility trailer.

• Kyle Marshall Hall, 28, 60 Roy Young Road; larceny of a motor vehicle involving the theft of a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup. Hall was also indicted on a charge of arson. He is accused of setting fire to a mattress cover in the Warren County Jail.

• Monique Evans, also known as Monique Trimble, 28, 4212 Commons Circle; two counts credit card fraud-use of card or number and one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

• Andrew Cory Martin, 23, 120 Biggers Court; receiving stolen property involving the theft of a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

• Hattie Mae Guise, 30, 110 Kings Drive Apt. A; receiving stolen property involving the theft of a 219 Dodge Charger.

• John Roger Johnson, 31, 375 Dudley Road, and James Carl Friley, 34, 10150 U.S.61 South Lot 6; receiving stolen property involving the theft of a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup. Johnson was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two prior felony convictions.

• Jacob Wicker, 24, 2505 Warrior’s Trail No. 6; fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.

• Terry Owen Porter, 24, 1222 Providence Road, Yazoo City; fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.

• Christopher Dart, 41, no address listed; possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility-methamphetamine and two counts possession of contraband within a jail or correctional facility involving an attempt to bring two cell phones into the Warren County Jail.