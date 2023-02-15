Lady Vikes have two region champs, finish second at Region 3-6A powerlifting meet Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Warren Central’s girls’ powerlifting team pulled its weight — and then some — at the MHSAA Region 3-6A meet on Tuesday.

Hannah Tennison and Katie Wallace both finished first in their weight classes, and the Lady Vikes placed second overall in the team standings.

Alexis Ables (97-pound division), Lindsey Adams (132 pounds), Tabreia Davis (148 pounds) and Hannah Hughes (242-plus) all finished third.

Tennison lifted a total of 640 pounds in the bench press, deadlift and squat to win the 148-pound division. Wallace totaled 730 pounds to claim the title in the 242-pound class.

All six Lady Vikes advanced to the South State meet March 4 at Gulfport High School.

Warren Central’s boys’ team, meanwhile, had two lifters advance to the Class 6A North State meet.

Lane Gordon totaled 1,105 pounds to win the 132-pound weight class at the Region 2-6A meet, and Jaelan Randle was third in the 220-pound division with a total of 1,160 pounds.

Gordon is the defending Class 6A champion in the 132-pound weight class.

The Class 6A North State meet is also March 4, at Lewisburg High School.