Old Post Files Feb. 15, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mrs. Joe Gerache and children are detained in New Orleans due to the illness of one of the youngsters. • Frank A. Scott is again chosen president of the Cotton States League. • Hilda O’Connor is ill. • Marian Barber is a pneumonia sufferer. • The Board of Trade directors endorse the seawall project.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Merle French dies. • Fran H. Andrews is named head of the Cotillion Club. • Mrs. W.A. Kelly celebrates her 75th birthday. • Ira C. Ellis and Mary Catherine Hullum are married.

80 years ago: 1943

The Rev. Val Sessions is ill at the Sanitarium. • Mrs. Johanna Kelly observes her 85th birthday. • A son is born to Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Conrad.

70 years ago: 1953

Services are held for Mrs. Mary Allen. • Susan Hayward and Robert Mitchum star in “The Lusty Men” at the Joy Theater. • Bob Hope stars in “The Great Lover” at the Rivoli Drive-In.

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Lee Thomas announce the birth of a daughter, Frances Ann, on Feb. 20. • Mrs. R.P. West is visiting with friends and relatives in Texas. • Mr. and Mrs. John Horton Jr. announce the birth of a son, John III, on Feb. 19.

50 years ago: 1973

The new Vicksburg-Warren County Bookmobile is delivered and will go into service immediately. • Out of its banks at Young’s Point last week, the Mississippi River is taking a turn for the better and is falling again. • Arlene Tupa and Irene Johnson enter their dogs in the Vicksburg Kennel Club show.

40 years ago: 1983

Otha Burton dies. • James O. Fordice, senior at St. Aloysius High School, receives a $250 scholarship from the National Society of Professional Engineers.

30 years ago: 1993

An amendment to the Riverfront gambling zoning ordinance is aimed at keeping passenger traffic off or at least limited on industrialized Levee Street. • Vicksburg High School travels to face Clarksdale in the first round of the boys’ 5A North State Tournament. • Twins Brittany and Lauren Anderson celebrate their sixth birthday.

20 years ago: 2003

Local musician David Hughes produces a documentary, “Last of the Mississippi Jukes.” • Melvin Leon “Bud” Orman of Raymond, formerly of Vicksburg, dies. • Lindsay Boyd, 13, receives $100 from the Vicksburg Lions Club after winning its Peace Poster Contest.

10 years ago: 2013

The Old Depot Museum expanded its offerings with the addition of a model exhibit featuring those buildings that housed such musicians as B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson and other bluesmen who eventually opened the door for Elvis, Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix. • A pair of active property tax protests filed by Ameristar Casino have been combined and a trial date has been set.