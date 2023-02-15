Rev. Robert Lee Miller, Sr. Published 11:05 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Rev. Robert Lee Miller, Sr. passed away on February 7, 2023, at the V.A. Nursing Home in Kosciusko, Mississippi at the age of 96. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Greater Grove Street MB Church located at 2715 Alcorn Drive. Rev. Edmond Gibbs will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow at the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home in Jackson. A friends and family hour will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Church. The repast will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at approximately 1 p.m. at the American Legion Hut at 1618 Main Street.