St. Al’s Thomas Dowe is The Post’s Athlete of the Week Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

A big week for Thomas Dowe was capped off by claiming The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week award.

Dowe, a senior with St. Aloysius’ boys’ soccer team, received 163 of 304 votes in an online poll of The Post’s readers.

Vicksburg High basketball player Kierra James finished second, with 103 votes. LSU-Shreveport baseball player and Vicksburg native Vantrel Reed was third, and Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Noah Porter finished fourth.

Dowe scored two goals in a 3-2 victory over Central Hinds on Feb. 6 that clinched a spot in the MAIS Division II playoffs for the Flashes. He also had an assist in a 2-1 overtime playoff loss to Brookhaven Academy on Feb. 13.

In addition, Dowe was selected to play in the MAIS All-Star Game Feb. 21 at Jackson Prep. Dowe will join his brother Will in the all-star game at 6 p.m., while their teammates Corbin Burroughs and John Ellis Montgomery will play in the Futures Game at 4 p.m.

Congratulations to Thomas and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.