Vicksburg teen arrested for Valentine’s Day shooting Published 6:20 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department arrested Jacob Hall, 18 of Vicksburg, on Wednesday for allegedly robbing and shooting Charlie Brown, 27, in his left leg.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday on Ethel Street. Brown was transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

Hall appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. Judge Penny Lawson set his bond at $750,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.