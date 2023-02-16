COLORFUL CREATION: The making of Vicksburg’s new Waterfront Mural Published 4:39 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

The transformation is complete.

On Monday, Craig Thomas of Craig Thomas Art painted the last brush stroke of the mural depicting some of Vicksburg’s most iconic history on the riverfront flood wall.

“This is absolutely phenomenal. This was part of my vision to have people see the city before they got to the city,” ,” Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. said, referencing those who would be arriving in Vicksburg by water. “This mural tells the story (of Vicksburg) like never before and I think it is a great enhancement for the city of Vicksburg.”

Thomas began work on the mural in December after executive director of the Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program Kim Hopkins and executive director of the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Laura Beth Strickland sent him images for inspiration.

“Craig did a wonderful job, and it really adds to our waterfront,” Hopkins said. “The colors are great and the detail of it is amazing. I am so proud of it. I think it looks fantastic.”

Thomas is a freelance artist from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and is known for his fine art, murals, plein air and street paintings.

“I had a lot of fun (working in Vicksburg). And I met a lot or neat people, and I like your climate better than up here in southeast Missouri,” Thomas laughed.

The idea to have a mural painted at the city waterfront was in the making for several years and became a reality through the combined effort of the city of Vicksburg, Main Street and the VCVB.

The total cost of the mural was $42,000. Vicksburg Main Street and the VCVB each paid $7,000, which covered the start-up cost, Hopkins said. The remaining $28,000 was funded by a grant from the city of Vicksburg.

“We are so excited to have this piece completed at the waterfront,” Strickland said. “This was a great partnership project with the city and Vicksburg Main Street, and it adds so much to our visitor experience for our guests coming in on the riverboats and to the Catfish Row area.”