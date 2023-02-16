Warren County Land Records Feb. 6 to Feb. 13 Published 1:55 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Feb. 6 to Feb. 13.

Warranty Deeds

*Cedric Johnson to Ezra D. Anderson, Lot 7, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 5.

*Clayton Maxwell Beard, Executor, Jerry Beard Estate, Clayton Maxwell Beard, Opt LLC and Rory Pond Beard to Warren County, Miss., Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lots 4 and Part of Lot 5, Magnolia Plantation.

*William Franklin Estate McCleese, Wesley Austin McCleese and Edward Alan McCleese to Nicholas Owens Becker and Tabatha Ann Becker, Block B, Lot 118, Marion Park No. 2.

*Peggy Susan Harris to Brooks Boolos, Block 2, Lot 5, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

*Fred Clark to Shirley Clark Reed and Derrick Reed, Part of Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Emmett Ray Godwin to Valerie Brianna Coomes, Andrew Coomes and Brian J. Pugh, Part of Lot 39, Bellaire No. 4 Revised Survey.

*Henry F. Ditto and Liddelle S. Ditto to Joseph F. Lynn and Terrie W. Lynn, Part of Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Shealy Properties LLC to William R. Dukes and Dana B. Dukes, Block 30, Part of Lot 200, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65; Block 30, Part of Lot 203, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Myrtle Ellis to Glover C. Warner and Peggy Warner, Block 7, Lot 7, Railroad Addition.

*Virginia C. Miller Evans to Virginia C. Miller Evans and Ruben Edwards Evans, Lot 16, Meadowvale.

*Connor L. Landry to Albert Walker and Catina Wilson, Block A, Lot 2, Marion Park No. 1.

*Terry W. White and Beverly C. White and Amy Libbey, Lot 29, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Muddcoast Properties LLC to Ms Capital Investment LLC, Block 5, Part of Lot 22, Harrisburg.

*Ms Capital Investment LLC to 818 Speed Street LLC and Ms Capital Investments LLC, Block 5, Part of Lot 22, Harrisburg.

*Nancy M. Triplett to Melvin L. Watson Sr. and Ashley S. Watson, Lot 26, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

Deeds of Trust

*Ezra D. Anderson to Cadence Bank, Lot 7, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 5.

*Charles Wesley Appleton and Dana Appleton to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 228, Openwood Plantation No. 8-B.

*Charles David Baldwin and Patricia M. Baldwin to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 48, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Nicholas Owens Becker and Tabatha Ann Becker to Cadence Bank, Block B, Lot 118, Marion Park No. 2.

*Brooks Boolos to Tab Properties LLC, Block 2, Lot 5, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

*Mildred Boyd to Trustmark National Bank, Lots 125, Speeds.

*Douglas O. Hearn to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Eastbrook Holdings LLC to Dottley Holdings LLC, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Revolution Enterprises LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block 48, Part of Lot 256, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Robert L. Lazor to Dinah L. Lazor and Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Albert Walker and Catina Wilson to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Block A, Lot 2, Marion Park No. 1.

*Christopher M. Lynn and Mary M. Lynn to RiverHills Bank, Part of Lot 9, Oak Bend.

*Melvin L. Watson Sr. and Ashley S. Watson to Mortgage Research Center and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 26, Enchanted Hills No.1.

*Charles J. Wilson Jr. to USA Rural Housing Service, Part of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Marriage Licenses

*Arthur B. Myles, 44, Vickburg, to Brittany Ondrea Prowell, 34, Vicksburg.

*Morgan Lyndolph White, 82, Mississippi, to France Moore Schaffer, 91, Mississippi.

*Steven Christopher Melton, 34, Mississippi, to Yvette Marie Cameron, 42, Indiana.

*Charles Almburg, 39, Illinois, to Amber Lynn Gardner, 32, Nevada.