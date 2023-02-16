Women in Rotary event honors Annette Kirklin Published 4:08 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

Annette Kirklin, Public Affairs Specialist at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), will receive the prestigious “Pat Fordice Award for Cultural and Humanitarian Service” at Rotary District 6820’s 8th annual “Women in Rotary” celebration event on March 8 at the Country Club of Jackson.

Kirklin is one of four exceptional and distinguished Rotarians selected from the 44 local clubs across 34 counties in Central Mississippi to be honored for outstanding personal and professional accomplishments, community service, and civic contributions. Kirklin is an active member of the Vicksburg Rotary Club where she has served as a Past President, Public Relations Chair, and as an Assistant District 6820 Governor. She is a two-time Paul Harris Fellow.

“Each year our honorees are selected based on their excellent and longstanding record of contributions dedicated to the improvement of their communities,” said Event Chair Barbara Travis. “What they do and what they’ve done for others makes the world a better place.”

Travis initiated the event in 2016, has seen it grow each year, and remains “overwhelmed and humbled at the ongoing support we receive from our local Rotary clubs, the business community, and non-profit partners.”

She notes that almost 30 percent of the attendees are men.

“They come each year to support the honorees and to enjoy the music, food, and festivities,” Travis said. “Together, we celebrate Rotary’s focus on ‘service above self’ and invite others to join us.”

Register online for individual tickets @ $45 at rotary6820.org. Registration is open to Rotarians and non-Rotarians. Email mktlynx@bellsouth.net or call 601-940-9752 to purchase tables for 8 @ $360 or for corporate sponsorship @ $600.