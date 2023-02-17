15-year-old suspect arrested in Ethel Street shooting

Published 6:52 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

D’Angelo Frazier, 15 of Vicksburg, was arrested Friday by the Vicksburg Police Department for robbing and shooting a man on Ethel Street on Tuesday.

Frazier is the second suspect to be arrested for the incident after Jacob Hall, 18 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Wednesday.

The victim, Charlie Brown, 27, was transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region for the treatment of a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Frazier appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court the same day he was arrested on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $750,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

More News

Vicksburg man arrested for stolen Buick

Stolen farm trucks recovered in Claiborne County, additional agriculture-related arrests made

VICKSBURG HOSPITALITY: Locals welcome American Queen Voyages Presidential Cruise

Stella Stevens, star of ‘The Nutty Professor,’ is dead at 84

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the Yazoo Backwater Pumps Project ever be completed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar