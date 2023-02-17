15-year-old suspect arrested in Ethel Street shooting Published 6:52 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

D’Angelo Frazier, 15 of Vicksburg, was arrested Friday by the Vicksburg Police Department for robbing and shooting a man on Ethel Street on Tuesday.

Frazier is the second suspect to be arrested for the incident after Jacob Hall, 18 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Wednesday.

The victim, Charlie Brown, 27, was transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region for the treatment of a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Frazier appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court the same day he was arrested on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $750,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.