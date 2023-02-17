GRAND JURY: Teen charged with murder indicted in April 2022 robbery

Published 11:42 am Friday, February 17, 2023

By John Surratt

Two Vicksburg teens have been indicted on a charge of armed robbery in an April 2022 robbery in which a handgun was reported stolen.

The indictment against Demetrius Cormier, 16, 240 Tully St. Apt. A, and Dewayne Donell Wilson, 17, 96 Hutson St., was handed down by the January session of the Warren County Grand Jury.

The pair are accused of taking a 9mm handgun at gunpoint from another person. Cormier, who was 15 at the time, went into hiding, resulting in a search by Vicksburg police. He was later arrested in July.

In another case, Samuel Boyd Slade, 42, 2111 LeTourneau Road, was charged in a multi-count indictment with two counts of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 14 and two counts of molesting.

Other indictments included:

• Casey Lewis Smith Jr., 49, 2009 Sky Farm Ave.; aggravated assault, drive-by shooting.

• Deandre Kendall Royal, 40, 1514 Ethel St.; fourth-offense domestic violence. He is accused of choking a woman. Royal was indicted as a habitual offender because he has two previous felony convictions.

• Eshedra Dee, 24, 106 Enchanted Drive, and Michelle Hicks, 43, 106 Enchanted Drive; aggravated assault-domestic violence involving the stabbing of a man during an argument.

• Jacob Earl Cummins, 22, 201 Berryman Road Apt. 39; possession of a controlled substance-Fentanyl-with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine-with intent to distribute.

• Shyrell Myles, 22, 320 Fisher Ferry Road Apt. 81; possession of a stolen firearm.

• Glen Anthony Holly, 55, 719 Harris St.; burglary of a dwelling.

• Jimmy Lee Lyons, 38, 2501-B Franklin St.; vehicle burglary. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• Bria Olandra Sheppard, 21, 405 West Fifth St., Yazoo City; receiving stolen property.

• Carvis Eugene Purvis, 35, 109 Cumberland Road; sex offender-failure to notify of an address change.

• Chelsey Ferguson, 30, 1370 Sherman Ave.; sex offender-failure to notify of an address change.

• Delveechio Trunell, 40, 1004 Yorktown Road; sex offender-failure to notify of an address change.

• Harold Lee Love, also known as Harold Lee Henley, 73, address given as “Rescue Mission;” sex offender-failure to notify of an address change.

