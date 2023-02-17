Old Post Files Feb. 17, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Abe Meyer is elected grand master of the Grand Council of Masons. • Julia Billix returns from a trip to Texas.

90 years ago: 1933

The Merrymakers Minstrels appear at the Oak Ridge School. • H.A. Kroeze, state sanitary officer of Jackson, is in the city. • The Holy Trinity Church exchange is held at the home of Mrs. Lee Richardson.

80 years ago: 1943

A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. L.N. Dick. • Herman Biedenharn is commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army. • Lt. Theo McKnight Jr. is now stationed at the University of Minnesota as a flight instructor.

70 years ago: 1953

Charles Franck undergoes surgery at Mercy Hospital. • Mrs. J.C. Greenoe is in Meridian teaching in the Baptist Training Union. • Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Shingler announced the birth of a daughter, Barbara, on Feb. 23.

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Walker announced the birth of a daughter, Linda, on Feb. 18. • Elvis Presley stars in “Girls, Girls, Girls” at the Rivoli Drive-In.

50 years ago: 1973

Ed Buckner is elected president of the Vicksburg Country Club. • Miss Donna Ervin is the accompanist for the musical “Babes in Arms” at WCHS.

40 years ago: 1983

Ruth Rabalais represents St. Francis Xavier Elementary in the spelling bee at Hinds Junior College. • Linda Hadala is cast as Molly in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” a presentation of the Vicksburg Theatre Guild. • Anthony Levell Lane celebrates his fifth birthday.

30 years ago: 1993

With a license for Warren County in hand, Riverboat Corp. of Mississippi-Vicksburg announces it will have a casino open for business here in 14 weeks. • The old Vicksburg Hospital on Monroe Street is torn down.

20 years ago: 2003

Vicksburg High School seniors rehearse for a presentation of “The Three Musketeers.” • James Williams of the Seattle Seahawks speaks to Beechwood Elementary students about education. • Fire destroys a home on First North Street.

10 years ago: 2013

The Vicksburg Orchestral Society performs “Hoe Down from Rodeo” during their “Sounds From the Stage” performance at the Parkside Playhouse. • Warren Central guard Mario Doyle dribbles against Vicksburg High in the Division 3-6A championship game.