Vicksburg man arrested for stolen Buick Published 6:54 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department arrested Demarcus McDaniel, 29 of Vicksburg, on Friday on a charge of receiving stolen property after he was found to be in possession of a stolen 2004 Buick Regal.

McDaniel appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court the same day he was arrested. He received a $25,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.