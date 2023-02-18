Alcorn State crushes Jackson State in rivalry game Published 8:06 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

JACKSON — Alcorn State reclaimed bragging rights over its biggest rival, and maintained its position atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Led by a game-high 18 points from Dekedran Thorn, Alcorn State shot 58.5 percent from the field and easily defeated Jackson State 75-60 on Saturday.

Jeremiah Kendall added 17 points for the Braves (15-11, 12-2 SWAC) and Oddyst Walker scored 13. Byron Joshua finished with 11 points and 11 assists.

Alcorn made 17 of 28 shots (60.7 percent) in the first half to race out to a 42-25 lead. The Braves finished the half on an 18-4 run over the last 6 1/2 minutes, capped by Walker’s jumper with 14 seconds left.

Alcorn never trailed in the game. It led by as many as 28 points in the second half.

Jackson State (9-18, 8-6) was led by Chase Adams with 17 points and six rebounds. Ken Evans added 10 points, while Coltie Young scored nine.

Alcorn and JSU are both off until next Saturday. Alcorn hosts Prairie View A&M at 4 p.m. in Lorman, and Jackson State is home against Texas Southern at 5:30.