FRAZIER: Cold hands led to a warmed heart

Published 4:00 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

It was cold on Friday. Just ask all the volunteers who were at the Vicksburg waterfront to greet passengers arriving from the American Queen Voyages Special Presidential Cruise.

In fact, my hands haven’t been that cold since I went skiing umpteen years ago.

So, when the executive vice president of land operations James Palmeri asked if I would like to go aboard and interview the president of the company – it was all I could do not to say, “H*** yeah.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

I instead demurringly replied, “Oh that would be lovely.”

Once aboard the boat, I was given a tour of the vessel and was in awe.

I have been on a few ocean cruises in my lifetime, but never on a boat that travels the river, and let me just say this one was a beauty. (And I’m not just saying that because my hands had begun to thaw.)

The American Queen Voyage had a large dining area and a smaller café style restaurant. There were elegant furnishings everywhere and fresh flowers, including stargazer lilies — my favorite.

Upon meeting the President of the company, Cindy D’Aoust, I was offered a cup of coffee, which I gladly accepted as I was still trying to warm up.

And for nearly an hour I visited with this charming woman. In sharing her vision for the company, I found it impressive how dedicated she was in trying to not only provide luxuries for her passengers but her desire to connect with each city in which the American Queen docks.

She was interested in hearing about Vicksburg and the stories that make us special.

Well of course that caused my ears to perk up, since I know we have many stories to tell, and with that, I proceeded to tell her and her vice president of marketing Angela Composto, who was also at the table with us, about the Vicksburg Living Magazine.

While some of you may think I was just trying to promote myself, prattling on about something I have a hand in, you would be wrong.

Yes, I am proud of the work I do for the magazine, but what makes me feel most honored is that Boone Newsmedia believes in our community enough that we are given a platform for which to share these stories.

Hence while climbing aboard the American Queen Voyages brought warmth to my hands, I also felt a little flush with pride.

Not every community is so fortunate.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More Opinion

LOOKING BACK: More 1000 Main St. Memories

OUR OPINION: Putting AEDs in public schools is a good move

SMART MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ a thought-provoking thriller

GUIZERIX: Thank an Educator this week

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the Yazoo Backwater Pumps Project ever be completed?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar