High school baseball: Warren Central starts with a sweep; Tallulah tops St. Al Published 8:46 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

Warren Central waited a couple of extra days to start its 2023 baseball season, but it was well worth it.

The Vikings hammered Yazoo City 13-0 in the first half of a split doubleheader on Saturday, then scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to knock off Germantown 3-2 in game two.

Blake Channell was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the win over Germantown, while Kylan Landers and Maddox Lynch also drove in runs.

Germantown scored a run in the top of the seventh to go up 2-1, then the Vikings rallied in the bottom half to win it.

Things were much easier against Yazoo City. The Vikings scored three times in the bottom of the first inning, nine runs in the fourth, and won via the mercy rule.

Ryan Nelson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored for Warren Central. Connor Watkins singled twice and drove in two runs, and Seth Sterling was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Eight players scored a run for Warren Central, which will play Monday at 7 p.m. at Natchez.

Tallulah Academy 10, St. Aloysius 4

Arnett Sevier went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Tallulah Academy scored six times in the third inning to beat St. Aloysius in the 2023 debut for both teams.

Sevier singled in a run during the big third inning, hit a two-run double in the fourth, and had another RBI single in the sixth.

Hayes Hopkins and Cole Boyte also both had two-run doubles in the third inning as Tallulah took a 6-1 lead. Sevier’s double in the fourth made it 8-1.

J.T. McDaniel went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for the Trojans, while Dee Morgan had a good day at the plate and on the mound.

Morgan, a senior, was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored. He pitched five innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks, while striking out eight.

For St. Al, Barrett Shows was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Conner Gaul singled and drove in a run, and Keller Bradley also had an RBI.

Tallulah Academy hosts Tensas Academy Tuesday at 6 p.m. St. Aloysius is home vs. Manchester Academy Monday at 6 p.m., at Bazinsky Field.

Brookhaven 11, Vicksburg 1

Jake Meilstrup went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and J.P Wallace hit a two-run home run to lead Brookhaven past Vicksburg High (0-2) on Saturday.

Bryson Porter also had two hits and two RBIs for Brookhaven. Pitcher Dreamus Harron racked up 10 strikeouts in four innings.

Tyler Carter doubled and scored Vicksburg’s only run, on a single by Connor Harrigill in the fourth inning.

Vicksburg and Brookhaven play again on Feb. 24 at VHS, at 7 p.m.