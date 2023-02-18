Lady Vikes take two in home softball tournament Published 9:22 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

Warren Central’s softball team broke into the win column on Saturday. It was so much fun, they decided to do it again a little later.

Abby Morgan had six strikeouts and did not allow an earned run in five innings as the Lady Vikes beat Florence 5-2 in their tournament at Lucy Young Field.

In its second game, Zion Harvey homered and drove in four runs as Warren Central crushed Brookhaven 11-2.

Against Florence, the Lady Vikes took advantage of three errors in the bottom of the fourth inning to score all of their runs.

Trailing 2-0 entering the inning, the Lady Vikes got RBI singles from Kamryn Morson and Sarah Cameron Fancher, as well as run-scoring groundouts from Lola Crozier and Mary Evelyn Hossley to take a 5-2 lead.

Morgan worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fifth inning to keep it there, and the game ended via the tournament time limit in the bottom of the fifth.

In game two, Warren Central scored in every inning and had no trouble beating Brookhaven.

Harvey drove in two runs with a single in the second inning, and hit a two-run home run in the third. Makayla Jackson also was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored.

Three pitchers combined on the win. Madison Pant worked the first three innings and finished with six strikeouts.

Warren Central’s next three games are on the road, beginning Monday at 6:15 p.m. at Cleveland Central.