Old Post Files: Feb. 18, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mrs. Louise Knight leaves for the East and will likely make a Northern city her home. • Walter Leyens and Sam Switzer leave for the East.

90 years ago: 1933

G.M. Sudduth is added to the local R.F.C. Relief Committee. • Joseph Nauen and Pauline Morris are married. • Mr. and Mrs. I. Marcus go to New Orleans for Mardi Gras. • A marriage license is issued to Mary Catherine Hullum and Ira Ellis.

80 years ago: 1943

Mrs. Earl Cockrell returns from a visit to California. • Lt Col. George Morris is here visiting his family. • Dr. D. Swan Haworth addresses the Optimist Club.

70 years ago: 1953

Bessie Caulde, a veteran school teacher, dies. • Jack Vandevender is elected president of the Presbyterian Men’s Club. • W.A. Ellison, former resident, dies in New Orleans. • Raymond Haas is elected president of St. Francis Xavier Academy Athletic Club.

60 years ago: 1963

Rosalind Russell stars in “Five Finger Exercise” at the Strand Theater. • Philip Strother dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Kent May announce the birth of a son, Tracy, on Feb. 22.

50 years ago: 1973

Rep. Thad Cochran announces that the Department of the Interior is allocating $20,000 for the restoration of the USS Cairo. • Majorie Lynn Austin is initiated into Phi Delta Rho, an honorary leadership society, at the University of Southern Mississippi. • Warren Central’s Big Blue Band sponsors a basketball game in which the nationally famous “All American Red Heads” play Benny Pharr’s “Tank-Fillers,” a local men’s team.

40 years ago: 1983

John Michael Stewart, born Feb. 23, is the first baby to receive a “Life Begins at Vicksburg Medical Center” T-shirt from the hospital. • Marlana Marie Stokes is 1.

30 years ago: 1993

Parking rules, mostly affecting the downtown area, are revised and equalized by a zoning ordinance. • Dotti S. Smith dies. • Warren Central’s Lady Vikes basketball team is one win away from returning to the state basketball championship in Jackson.

20 years ago: 2003

Members of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church dedicated the annual Lebanese dinner in memory of Christine Jabour and Lee Thomas. • A thunderstorm snaps utility poles on Howard Street, cutting power and causing nearby St. Aloysius High School to cancel classes. • Jaylon and Jayla Atlas celebrate their fourth birthday.

10 years ago: 2013

Commemorative events for the 150th anniversary of the Siege of Vicksburg during the past weekend brought a swarm of visitors to the museum. • Average retail gas prices in Vicksburg were about $3.59 per gallon as prices statewide rose with the nation in the past month. • Xavier (La.) and former Vicksburg High basketball player, Denzell Erves, had scored 15 points and 12 rebounds — his 16th double-double of the season — to lead Xavier to a 75-54 win over Tougaloo.