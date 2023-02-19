ERDC FUN FACT: Catch a wave at ERDC Published 8:00 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

The ERDC Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory (CHL) maintains and operates extensive laboratory facilities used for designing and testing coastal structures.

Large two-dimensional wave flumes are used to test designs for rubble-mound trunk armor stability and to quantify wave runup, overtopping and transmission.

In addition, these wave flumes are used to explore the physics of water wave propagation, wave transformation and wave-structure interaction. These flumes are also used for experimental investigation of sediment transport in wave and steady current environments.