Fourth-quarter surge sends Blue Waves into Class 3A quarterfinals Published 4:29 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

Like their namesake, the Port Gibson Blue Waves were up and down before washing away their latest opponent on Saturday.

Port Gibson led at halftime, trailed by four entering the fourth quarter, and then held Crystal Springs to one field goal in the final period to win 68-58 in a second-round game in the MHSAA Class 3A boys’ basketball tournament.

Port Gibson outscored Crystal Springs 22-8 in the fourth quarter, after only scoring five points itself in the third and trailing by seven at one point.

Kameron Brown led Port Gibson (20-5) with 30 points, five assists and three steals. Darrel Hedrick finished with 16 points, and D’Andrew Reynolds scored eight.

Port Gibson advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals, and will play Morton on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School.