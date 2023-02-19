Les Soeurs Charmantes Social and Civic Club present 23 young women during Debutante Ball Published 4:00 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

Twenty-three young women were presented during the Les Soeurs Charmantes Social and Civic Club’s 50th annual Debutante Ball on Feb. 18 at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium. The theme for this year’s ball was “Celebrating 50 years of Beauty and Joy.”

Serving as guest speakers for the event were Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Warren County District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson. Mrs. Leah Sullivan, Ms. Shalanda Harris and Mr. Kensell Batty served as choreographers for the ball.

Les Soeurs Charmantes Club president is Mrs. Lisa McGowan. Club members are Mrs. Helen Bowman; Mrs. Carolyn Bradford; Mrs. Gwendolyn Brown; Mrs. Ola Clark; Mrs. Beverly Gaskin; Dr. Kenya Gaskin; Dr. Allene Gayles; Mrs. Annie Green; Mrs. Ruby Green; Ms. Shalanda Harris; Mrs. Willie Mae Harrison; Mrs. Mary Kenney; Mrs. Natasha Moran; Mrs. Sherrie Moran; Ms. Tangela Myles; Mrs. Deborah Potts; Mrs. Farmika Smith; Ms. Shirley Smith; Mrs. Leah Sullivan; Ms. Aissa Washington; Ms. Oneka Washington and Mrs. Patricia Washington.

Debutantes

Kyla Nicole Bradford, a senior at Winona Secondary School in Winona, is the daughter of Mr. Carlton Bradford and Ms. Kimberly Oliver. She was escorted by King Kyle Horne, the son of Mr. Carl Horne and Dr. Uretka Callon. He is a senior at River City Early College.

A’nyla Rae Branch, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. Cammie Branch and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones. She was escorted by Lu’Duane Esco Newton, Jr. Lu’Duane, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lu’Duane (Pamela) Newton, Sr. and Ms. Valerie Newton. He attends Jones Community College.

Danasia Claiborne, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. Demetric Claiborne and Ms. Marlena Anderson. She was escorted by Willie James Truitt, Jr., the son of Ms. Chantey Patterson. He is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Christianna DeeAnn Clay, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan (Rosalind) Clay, Sr. and Ms. Renata Felix. She was escorted by Christopher Wayne Clay, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan (Rosalind) Clay, Sr., and Ms. Renata Felix. He attends Hinds Community College.

Zoee Denae Cole, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. Danier Cole and Mr. and Mrs. Permy (Zelda) Thuha. She was escorted by Kevin Ramon Moore Jr. Kevin, the son of Mr. Kevin Moore Sr. and Ms. Victoria King. He is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Makenzie Deonna Cosey, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. Spencer Marshall and Mrs. Talisha Cosey. She was escorted by Victor Demarcus Barnett, the son of Mr. Patrick Jones and Mrs. Angela King. He is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Mya Malissie Erves, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. Howard Boutte’ Jr. and Ms. Cleopatra Erves. She was escorted by Tyelik Caron Eaddy, the son of Mr. Richard Eaddy and Mrs. Yolunda Watson. He is a senior at Warren Central High School.

Laila Tynea Evans, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. Royal Tucker and Ms. Lakisha Butler. She was escorted by Ja’Darrion Deon Kelly, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Freddie (Deitrick) Johnson. He is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Jamiyah Lenae Gaines, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chaka (Doris) Gaines and Mr. and Mrs. Darryl (Nicole) Carson. She was escorted by Travis Stewart Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Travis (Jennifer) Stewart Sr. He is a senior at River City Early College.

Jada Symone Hamberlin, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin (Karen) Hamberlin. She was escorted by Zackery Ashford Evans, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clinton (Monica) Evans. He is a junior at Warren Central High School.

Paige Jean James, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. Otis James and Ms. Michelle Lowe. She was escorted by Kellen Ahmad Washington, the son of Mr. and Mrs. James (Tara) Goodman. He is a senior at Vicksburg High School

Za’khyia Tre’shae Jenkins, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. Zackery Bryant and Ms. Beonica Jenkins. She was escorted by Joshua Kentrell Brown, the son of Mr. Christopher Brown and Ms. Tracey Brown. He is a junior at Vicksburg High School.

Sha’Tora Kendreya Knight, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. DeCorey (Katina) Knight, Sr. She was escorted by DeCorey Kendell Knight Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. DeCorey (Katina) Knight Sr. He is a sophomore at Vicksburg High School.

Kennedi Armani McDonald, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. Kendrick McDonald and Ms. Sherri Sanders. She was escorted by Logan Christopher Myles, the son of Mr. Christopher Myles and Ms. Lisa Hall. He is a senior at Warren Central High School.

Ashley Kristian Naylor, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christian (Trina) Naylor. She was escorted by Koury Terrell Vample, the son of Mr. Koury Evans and Ms. Shirley Vample. He is a junior at Vicksburg High School.

Uriah Shree Robinson, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. Michael Robinson and Ms. Constance Ollie. She was escorted by Aaron Jefferson, Jr., the son of Mr. Aaron Jefferson, Sr., and Ms. Florsen Minor. He is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Ramiah Rose Ross, a senior at River City Early College, is the daughter of Mr. Curtis Ross and Ms. April Smith. She was escorted by Malik Deshawn Polk, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tyrone (Gloria) Polk. He is a senior at River City Early College.

Crystal Alexandria Slaughter, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. Christopher Slaughter Jr. and Mrs. LaTeshia Slaughter. She was escorted by Ellis Michael Terrett, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Andre’ (Toni Walker) Terrett. He is a senior at River City Early College.

Annie’Yah Lynette Smith, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Mr. Carlos Wright and Ms. Annie Smith. She was escorted by Kedarrius Donnell Sims, the son of Ms. Marquita Young. He is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Na’Dajah Sherrell Smith, a senior at Vicksburg High School, is the daughter of Ms. Nadia Galtney. She was escorted by Payton Charles James, the son of Mr. Otis James and Ms. Michelle Lowe. He is a senior at Vicksburg High School.

Taylor Taliyah Stamps, a senior at Vicksburg High School is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Derrick (Frances) Stamps. She was escorted by Bobby Lee Taylor Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby (Doris) Taylor Sr. He is a sophomore at Vicksburg High School.

Elysse Michelle Terrett, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andre’ (Toni Walker) Terrett. She was escorted by Cameron Nicholas Nailor, the son of Ms. Kimberly Walker Nailor. He is a sophomore at Vicksburg High School.

Terrionna La’shae Wilson, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. Terrance Wilson and Ms. La’Toya Jackson. She was escorted by Ajene N’Namdi Houston, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene (Sylvia) Houston. He is a senior at Warren Central High School.