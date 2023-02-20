Vicksburg High’s Carter, Franklin win MHSAA basketball awards Published 1:22 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

CLINTON — The two best players in Mississippi Class 5A basketball both reside at Vicksburg High School.

Malik Franklin and Layla Carter were named Mr. and Miss Basketball, respectively, for Class 5A by the Mississippi High School Activities Association on Monday.

The awards are presented in conjunction with the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) and presented by C Spire, and recognize the top boys and girls players in each of the MHSAA’s six classifications.

Carter averaged 22 points per game this season, as well as seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. The senior guard led the Missy Gators to their fourth consecutive Region 4-5A tournament championship, and was named the league’s MVP and to the All-Region team.

Carter was also a McDonald’s All-Americam nominee. She has signed with Southern Arkansas University.

Franklin, a senior guard, led Vicksburg’s boys’ team to a 28-4 record, the Region 4-5A regular-season championship and the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. He averaged 15 points per game, as well as three rebounds, three assist, and two steals.

Franklin was selected to play in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game and has signed with Jones College.

All Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball winners will be recognized during the 2023 MHSAA State Championships in the Mississippi Coliseum March 2-4. Recipients will also be honored at a special awards luncheon, which will also be live streamed on the NFHS Network, in the MHSAA Conference Center on March 7.