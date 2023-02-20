Vote now in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest

Published 9:00 am Monday, February 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

Voting is under way for The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest!

This week’s nominees are basketball players Malik Franklin (Vicksburg High) and Taylon Smith (Hinds Community College); baseball player Arnett Sevier (Tallulah Academy); and powerlifter Katie Wallace (Warren Central).

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline. Click here to go to the contest page and log your vote.

