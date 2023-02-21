Attic Gallery hosting ‘Leftovers’ on Thursday Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The Attic Gallery is hosting a show titled “Leftovers” on Thursday and will be exhibiting new work from 20 regional artists at the gallery.

Leslie Silver is the owner and operator of the Attic Gallery and spoke about the theme she choose for the show.

“We need art to start this new year, and the idea of ‘Leftovers’ seemed to have appeal. So some of our favorite (artists) are contributing a piece or two on the theme,” Silver said. “Much of the art is new, but some are indeed presenting ‘Leftovers,’ pieces that have remained in the artist’s personal collections until now.”

Some of the artists featured at the show are Keith Matthews, Ellen Langford and Tony Davenport.

The Attic Gallery will remain open a bit later than usual for the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be open to the public.