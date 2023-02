Carolyn Marie Shedd-Lassiter Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Carolyn Marie Shedd-Lassiter, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on February 19 in the Hospice Ministries following a brief illness. She was 74. She was a retired registered nurse and member of Antioch Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements are incomplete with W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge.