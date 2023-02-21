Holy Trinity’s Lenten Fine Arts Series begins Friday with wine and cheese reception Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Ash Wednesday services mark the beginning of the Lenten season for many Christian denominations.

During this time, followers will observe a period of fasting and repentance while also practicing self-denial and spiritual discipline. In observance of this time of preparation before the celebration of Easter, the Church of the Holy Trinity will once again offer its Lenten Fine Arts series, which will include a meal and musical programs.

The series will kick off Friday with a wine and cheese reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in McInnis Parish Hall, Holy Trinity music director Dorothy Brasfield said.

The reception will also include an art showing from the Jackson Street Gallery at Mulberry.

Hosted by gallery curators Paula Jackson and Lenore Barkley, participants will have the opportunity to view artwork highlighting Mississippi artists.

The Lenten series will continue each Friday from March 3 through 31 with musical performances beginning at noon followed by lunch at 12:30 p.m. All programs are free, and lunch is $15.

Holy Trinity is located at 900 South St. For more information, call 601-636-0542.

“We are looking forward to returning to a full art series, with a variety of programs,” Brasfield said.

Musical programs scheduled for the series include:

March 3: Organ concert: Nick Joslin, organist, Holy Trinity

March 10: Percussion concert: Jason Mathena, Mississippi Symphony Orchestra

March 17: Mississippi Folk Artist : Jess Dickinson, Hammered Dulcimer

March 24: To Julia: Nick Joslin, baritone and Megan Rowan, pianist

March 31: Patrick Smith