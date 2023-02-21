Lady Vikes blow out Cleveland Central for third win in a row Published 8:54 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Warren Central piled up runs and pitcher Abby Morgan piled up strikeouts on Monday,

The Lady Vikes scored six runs in the top of the first inning, and then added to their total in all but one other inning, as they beat Cleveland Central 13-3.

Morgan finished 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and was also dominant in the pitcher’s circle. She had 12 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings, and allowed one unearned run on two hits. She did not allow any walks.

Mary Evelyn Hossley was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored. Kamryn Morson drove in three runs, and Madison Pant two. Sarah Cameron Fancher singled, walked, scored two runs and drove in one.

Nine Warren Central players had at least one RBI.

Morson singled in two runs in the first inning. Three walks, a hit batter and an error also helped the Lady Vikes jump out to a 6-0 lead and it cruised from there.

Warren Central (3-1) won its third game in a row. It plays two more road games this week, at Loyd Star Thursday at 6:15 p.m. and at Germantown Saturday at 1:30 p.m.