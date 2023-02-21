Marjorie H. Stabler Published 11:50 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Marjorie H. Stabler died Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center. She was 88. Born in Villalba, Puerto Rico on Sept. 9, 1934, she was the daughter of Alfredo Huertas-Melendez and Carmen Colon-Melendez. She had four siblings, sisters Sonia Huertas-Colon, Ivelisse Huertas-Colon (deceased), Almantina Huertas-Colon and her brother, Alfredo Huertas-Colon.

Marjorie retired from the Waterways Experiment Station (ERDC). During her career at Waterways she received the “Woman of the Year” award. She was a devoted member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehova’s Witnesses. In addition to her parents and sister, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Stabler.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Stabler; two sons, Carlos (Adele) Stabler and Robbie (Suzanne) Stabler; two sisters, Sonia Huertas-Colon and Almantina Huertas-Colon; her brother, Alfredo Huertas-Colon; four grandchildren, Ashley (Gerald) Stabler Mims, CJ (Jessica) Stabler, Nicole Stabler, Corey (Mary Kristen) Stabler; five great-grandchildren, Little “G”, Mila, Cruz, Cayson, Cash and her best friend, Lydia Cook.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, in the chapel of Glenwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Pallbearers will be CJ Stabler, Corey Stabler, Gerald Mims, III, Jason Barnes, Louis Fumbanks and Larry Cook.