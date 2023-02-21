Nelsie L. Mitchell Published 2:37 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Nelsie L. Mitchell, age 91, died peacefully at home on Thursday, February 16, 2023. She was born on January 25, 1932, in Vicksburg, MS to Nelson and Ethel Smith. Nelsie aided the Vicksburg community by being a caring physical therapy technician, serving as a Mother of the historic Pleasant Green Baptist Church, and by bestowing her expertise in the culinary arts.

Nelsie was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Mitchell Sr.; her parents and her brothers, Otis Smith and William Richardson Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Ethel “LuLu” (Charles) Selma; two sons, Larry (Kimberly) Robinson and Edwin Mitchell Jr.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, noon at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home, 2102 Clay Street. Burial will follow at the City of Vicksburg Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place at Lakeview from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, with the family greeting friends from 5 to 6 p.m.