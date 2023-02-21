Taste of Vicksburg returns for its second season; Fondren speaking Friday Published 4:11 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) and VenuWorks of Vicksburg recently announced the return of the Taste of Vicksburg lunches.

Linda Fondren will kick off the season on Friday. Join VCC on the fourth Friday of each month to learn more about the community’s culture and vibrant history.

“There’s always more to know about where we’ve been and where we are going as a community,” said Erin Southard, Executive Director of the VCC. “These luncheons are giving us snapshots of Vicksburg and some little-known tidbits about the makeup of our lovely town.”

Each luncheon will be $15 to attend and includes a meal. Reservations can be made at the Convention Center or by calling 601-630-2929.