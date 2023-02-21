Vikings cruise to early-season victory over Natchez Published 9:23 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Warren Central’s baseball team used a couple of big innings to make short work of Natchez on Monday.

The Vikings scored five runs on only one hit in the second inning, and then scored seven more runs in the third as they routed Natchez 13-0.

Connor Watkins, Blake Channell and Cade Fairley all hit RBI doubles during the third inning. Two errors, two walks and a hit batter spurred the second inning along. Warren Central only had six hits in the game, but took advantage of five errors and seven walks to do most of its damage.

Fairley and Kylan Landers had two RBIs apiece, and Channell was 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored. Watkins was 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored. Ismael Trujillo walked twice and scored two runs.

On the mound, Jack Wright, Charlie Appleton and Maddox Lynch combined on a four-inning run-rule shutout. Wright pitched the first two innings and struck out five batters to earn the win.

Warren Central (3-0) will return to action Thursday with the first of three games in the Mid-Mississippi Classic tournament. It will face Theodore, Ala., Thursday at 4 p.m. at Northwest Rankin High School.

On Friday, the Vikings face Alabama’s UMS Wright at 4 p.m. at Madison Central. And on Saturday they play Ocean Springs at 10 a.m., also at Madison Central.

The long-running Mid-Mississippi Classic will feature nearly 20 teams from Mississippi and Alabama. Games are played at Northwest Rankin, Madison Central, Brandon, Germantown and Clinton.