ERDC FUN FACT: Plants and animals and wetlands — Oh my! Published 8:00 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Did you know?

The ERDC Environmental Laboratory in Vicksburg is home to the Aquatic and Wetlands Ecosystems Research and Development Center, an extensive complex for research on environmental issues related to plants and animals in water and wetlands. The center provides comprehensive facilities, including laboratories, common research areas, greenhouses and ponds, to support many types of research.