Old Post Files Feb. 22, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

J.E. Ford is called to Wesson by the death of his father, S.T. Ford. • Mrs. Z.M. Davis returns from Winchester, Ky.

90 years ago: 1933

William B. Cashman dies on March 1 following a heart attack. • G.C. Green, manager of the Vicksburg Laundry and Cleaners, is tendered a surprise banquet by the employees. • Alma Blanche Smith is recovering from surgery.

80 years ago: 1943

Lindsay McGee dies. • H.H. Hood Sr. announces as a candidate for supervisor. • A son is born to Mr. and Mrs. Martin King Jr. • E.L. Watkins is a patient at the Sanitarium. H.W. Muirhead is in the race for supervisors in District 5.

70 years ago: 1953

Roy Rogers stars in “Apache Rose” at the Strand Theater. • Services are held for James Rutledge, Port Gibson resident. • Mrs. Maude Shelton of Utica dies.

60 years ago: 1963

Suen M. Chew passes away. • G.M. Schaeffer passes away. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Conner announce the birth of a son, James, on Feb. 28. • Dr. and Mrs. James Guerriero are visiting in New Orleans.

50 years ago: 1973

The John C. Byrd, being built for Ole Man River Towing Co., is nearing completion. • Mrs. Kathleen Birdsong, a retired registered nurse, dies. • Hull repairs on Vicksburg’s great tourist attraction, the Sprague, are reaching completion at Avondale Shipyard in New Orleans.

40 years ago: 1983

Reeann Hill of Vicksburg, organist, is presented in a recital at Mississippi College. • Tony Corpus, 17-year-old student at Vicksburg High School, enlists in the Navy and will report for duty in 10 months.

30 years ago: 1993

Work begins on a long-term project to revamp the Municipal Rose Garden on Monroe Street. • The Rev. William Exo Griffith dies. • Rachel N. Hendon celebrates her third birthday.

20 years ago: 2003

Porters Chapel Academy’s Brett Sessums lifts 1,000 pounds to take second place in his weight class at the Briarfield Academy Power Lifting Championship. • A portion of Hugo Street remains closed after heavy rains and erosion threaten the roadway. • Doris Marie Johnson dies.

10 years ago: 2013

Warren County supervisors have rejected Circuit Clerk Shelly Ashley-Palmertree’s proposed installment plan to pay $649,406 back to Warren County, paving the way for drawn-out legal tug-of-war among the third-term clerk, the county and the state auditor. • Porters Chapel basketball player, P.J. Lassiter, scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added six steals in a 70-31 win over Bayou Academy.