Porter’s Chapel crushes Clinton Christian for first win of the season

Porter’s Chapel Academy broke out in a big way for its first baseball win of the season.

Gage Palmer, John Wyatt Massey and Thomas Azlin drove in two runs apiece, and the Eagles scored 10 runs in the second inning of a 15-0 rout of Clinton Christian on Tuesday.Massey doubled, while Palmer scored two runs. Gavin Pugh and Chase Hearn scored three runs each.

PCA had six of its seven hits — including a two-run double by Massey — in the second inning. Hearn, Palmer, Gavin White and Taylor LaBarre also hit RBI singles.

PCA added five more runs in the third inning to finish the game via the mercy rule. Lawson Selby hit an RBI single to bring in the final run.

Zach Ashley pitched a three-inning complete game for the Eagles. He allowed two hits and three walks, but struck out six batters.

PCA (1-1) bounced back after dropping its season opener to Cathedral on Feb. 13. It will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m., on the road at Sharkey-Issaquena.

The trip to Rolling Fork marks the start of a busy stretch in which PCA plays five games in six days. The last four games are all at home — against Cathedral on Friday, Vicksburg on Saturday, Central Hinds on Monday and Sharkey-Issaquena on Feb. 28.

The weekday varsity games begin at 6 p.m. Saturday’s game vs. Vicksburg starts at 2:30 p.m.