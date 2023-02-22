Tallulah Academy’s Arnett Sevier wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Arnett Sevier started the 2023 baseball season with a bang — or several loud pings, at least — to claim the latest Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week award.

Sevier, a senior third baseman for Tallulah Academy’s baseball team, received 379 of the 794 votes cast in an online poll of The Vicksburg Post’s readers.

Warren Central powerlifter Katie Wallace finished second, with 223 votes. Hinds Community College basketball player Taylon Smith was third, with 154 votes, and Vicksburg High basketball player Malik Franklin fourth with 38 votes.

Sevier, a senior third baseman for Tallulah Academy’s baseball team, went 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored as Tallulah Academy opened the season with a 10-4 victory over St. Aloysius on Feb. 18. The Trojans also beat Tensas Academy 10-0 on Feb. 21.

Congratulations to Arnett and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.