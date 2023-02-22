Velma Myers Robichaux Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Velma Myers Robichaux died February 19th, 2023 at the age of 91, surrounded by her children.

She was the daughter of the late Hance Vernon Myers Sr. and Elsie Landry Myers. She was a long-time resident of Vicksburg and a member of several civic organizations and clubs. She was an avid bridge player and belonged to several bridge clubs over the years. She also enjoyed watching sports with her family. She maintained a close bond of 77 years with members of the Brookhaven Belles, a girl’s social club from her hometown. She was a communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Renee Hartman (Phil), Denise Franco (Tony), and Jeanne Owens, her son Milton Robichaux, grandchildren Mary Myers Mitts (Ken), Sarah Pinson (Adam), Grace Franco, Landry Owens, Patrick Hartman, Gray Owens (Kari), and Eli Owens, as well as five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Hance Vernon Myers Jr. (Linda). She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Landry Myers and an infant granddaughter, Elizabeth Hartman.

A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation, 4500 Cooper Road, Suite 204, Cincinnati, OH 45242