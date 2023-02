Carrie M. Cosey Published 10:29 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

Funeral services for Carrie M. Cosey, 94, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Chapel of the Cross Worship Church, Nitta Yuma. The burial will follow at Cynthia Diana Cemetery, Anguilla. Rev. Eugene Williams will be officiating the services. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mrs. Cosey died on February 18, 2023, at her home in Rolling Fork, MS.