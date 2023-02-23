Hinds Community College announces Fall 2022 Deans’ Scholars Published 9:50 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

Hinds Community College has announced the Deans’ Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester. Deans’ Scholars are those students with a cumulative 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average.

Local HCC Deans’ Scholars:

Ke’aubrey Clark of Vicksburg

Jade Cooper of Vicksburg

Tavares Hatchett of Vicksburg

Robert Hill of Vicksburg

Jasmine Mack of Vicksburg

Talitha Smith of Vicksburg

Anna Beauchamp of Vicksburg

Jada Guise of Vicksburg

Travis Stewart of Vicksburg

Travis Stewart of Vicksburg

Jada Banks of Vicksburg

Joseph Greer of Vicksburg

Caetlyn Roy of Vicksburg

Aaraeuna Stamps of Vicksburg

Hayden Hughes of Vicksburg

Haley Cummins of Vicksburg

Wanda Tapp of Vicksburg

Shamira Holmes of Port Gibson

Ziyah Jackson of Port Gibson

Morgan Alford of Vicksburg

Abigail Hughes of Vicksburg

Trina Lloyd of Vicksburg

Shelby Mays of Vicksburg

Alexis McBroom of Vicksburg

Kaden Mitchell of Vicksburg

Ian Townsend of Vicksburg

Aaliyah Williams of Vicksburg

Macey Bufkin of Vicksburg

Travis Jefferson of Vicksburg

Richard May of Vicksburg

Teanda Richardson of Vicksburg

Bessie Gray of Vicksburg

Cassidy Lampkin of Vicksburg

Ariel Darden of Vicksburg

Mirannda Dixon of Vicksburg

Lea Hoeft of Vicksburg

Kristiana Nevels of Vicksburg

Hannah Tennison of Vicksburg

Charlotte Vannorman of Vicksburg

Shavan Davis of Vicksburg

Erin Lawson of Vicksburg

Alyssa Lick of Vicksburg

Tracey Wardley of Vicksburg

Brooklyn Williams of Vicksburg

Madison Wooten of Vicksburg

Andrewlicia Patten of Port Gibson

Samuel Wilson of Port Gibson

Macie Barnette of Vicksburg

Wiliam Barnum of Vicksburg

Tyra Bridges of Vicksburg

Matthew Burnside of Vicksburg

Kimberly Burton of Vicksburg

Abigayle Calaway of Vicksburg

Dillon Chambers of Vicksburg

Ethan Channell of Vicksburg

Christopher Clay of Vicksburg

Calbert Cosby of Vicksburg

Anthony Crumb of Vicksburg

Morgan Crump of Vicksburg

Beau Davis of Vicksburg

Jaiila Davis of Vicksburg

Madison Embry of Vicksburg

Rachel Foster of Vicksburg

Hadden Gerber of Vicksburg

Ellie Henderson of Vicksburg

Cornelius Holmes of Vicksburg

Annemarie Jeffers of Vicksburg

Jesse Jones of Vicksburg

Kaitlyn Knighton of Vicksburg

Anna-Claire Love of Vicksburg

Tia Magee of Vicksburg

Cristopher Martinez of Vicksburg

Donald Muirhead of Vicksburg

R’trayvion Neal of Vicksburg

Keyshan Nixon of Vicksburg

Karmin Nowell of Vicksburg

Abygail Owen of Vicksburg

Markeith Qualls of Vicksburg

Shelton Raner of Vicksburg

Jackson Robinson of Vicksburg

Trevor Robinson of Vicksburg

Ali Selvy of Vicksburg

Marcus Shorter of Vicksburg

LaKendrick Smith of Vicksburg

Marcus Spade of Vicksburg

Jerkevious Stovall of Vicksburg

Shayne Thompson of Vicksburg

Katie Tillman of Vicksburg

Matthew Turnage of Vicksburg

Kameron Wallace of Vicksburg

Bethany Walls of Vicksburg

Jason Williams of Vicksburg

Walter Wilson of Vicksburg