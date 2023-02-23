Hinds Community College announces Fall 2022 Deans’ Scholars
Published 9:50 am Thursday, February 23, 2023
Hinds Community College has announced the Deans’ Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester. Deans’ Scholars are those students with a cumulative 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average.
Local HCC Deans’ Scholars:
Ke’aubrey Clark of Vicksburg
Jade Cooper of Vicksburg
Tavares Hatchett of Vicksburg
Robert Hill of Vicksburg
Jasmine Mack of Vicksburg
Talitha Smith of Vicksburg
Anna Beauchamp of Vicksburg
Jada Guise of Vicksburg
Travis Stewart of Vicksburg
Travis Stewart of Vicksburg
Jada Banks of Vicksburg
Joseph Greer of Vicksburg
Caetlyn Roy of Vicksburg
Aaraeuna Stamps of Vicksburg
Hayden Hughes of Vicksburg
Haley Cummins of Vicksburg
Wanda Tapp of Vicksburg
Shamira Holmes of Port Gibson
Ziyah Jackson of Port Gibson
Morgan Alford of Vicksburg
Abigail Hughes of Vicksburg
Trina Lloyd of Vicksburg
Shelby Mays of Vicksburg
Alexis McBroom of Vicksburg
Kaden Mitchell of Vicksburg
Ian Townsend of Vicksburg
Aaliyah Williams of Vicksburg
Macey Bufkin of Vicksburg
Travis Jefferson of Vicksburg
Richard May of Vicksburg
Teanda Richardson of Vicksburg
Bessie Gray of Vicksburg
Cassidy Lampkin of Vicksburg
Ariel Darden of Vicksburg
Mirannda Dixon of Vicksburg
Lea Hoeft of Vicksburg
Kristiana Nevels of Vicksburg
Hannah Tennison of Vicksburg
Charlotte Vannorman of Vicksburg
Shavan Davis of Vicksburg
Erin Lawson of Vicksburg
Alyssa Lick of Vicksburg
Tracey Wardley of Vicksburg
Brooklyn Williams of Vicksburg
Madison Wooten of Vicksburg
Andrewlicia Patten of Port Gibson
Samuel Wilson of Port Gibson
Macie Barnette of Vicksburg
Wiliam Barnum of Vicksburg
Tyra Bridges of Vicksburg
Matthew Burnside of Vicksburg
Kimberly Burton of Vicksburg
Abigayle Calaway of Vicksburg
Dillon Chambers of Vicksburg
Ethan Channell of Vicksburg
Christopher Clay of Vicksburg
Calbert Cosby of Vicksburg
Anthony Crumb of Vicksburg
Morgan Crump of Vicksburg
Beau Davis of Vicksburg
Jaiila Davis of Vicksburg
Madison Embry of Vicksburg
Rachel Foster of Vicksburg
Hadden Gerber of Vicksburg
Ellie Henderson of Vicksburg
Cornelius Holmes of Vicksburg
Annemarie Jeffers of Vicksburg
Jesse Jones of Vicksburg
Kaitlyn Knighton of Vicksburg
Anna-Claire Love of Vicksburg
Tia Magee of Vicksburg
Cristopher Martinez of Vicksburg
Donald Muirhead of Vicksburg
R’trayvion Neal of Vicksburg
Keyshan Nixon of Vicksburg
Karmin Nowell of Vicksburg
Abygail Owen of Vicksburg
Markeith Qualls of Vicksburg
Shelton Raner of Vicksburg
Jackson Robinson of Vicksburg
Trevor Robinson of Vicksburg
Ali Selvy of Vicksburg
Marcus Shorter of Vicksburg
LaKendrick Smith of Vicksburg
Marcus Spade of Vicksburg
Jerkevious Stovall of Vicksburg
Shayne Thompson of Vicksburg
Katie Tillman of Vicksburg
Matthew Turnage of Vicksburg
Kameron Wallace of Vicksburg
Bethany Walls of Vicksburg
Jason Williams of Vicksburg
Walter Wilson of Vicksburg