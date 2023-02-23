INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE: Warren County requests MDOT activation of Marcus Bottom pedestrian project

Published 2:19 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Pedestrians walking down Halls Ferry Road at Marcus Bottom are one step closer to having improved pathways.

During Monday’s meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the board voted to submit an official letter and request for activation of what’s been termed the Halls Ferry Road Through Historic Marcus Bottom Safety Improvements Project.

“This pedestrian safety improvements project is $398,570 in federal money,” said Warren County Engineer Keith O’Keefe. “What this will do is allow MDOT to set up a project number and start that process.”

Funded through a Transportation Alternatives Program grant, the county first applied for the grant in September 2022. When voting on whether or not to apply for the TAP grant, Supervisors Edward Herring (District 1) and William Banks (District 2) voted nay.

However, Monday’s vote was unanimous in favor of requesting the activation of the project.

District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson, in whose district Marcus Bottom is located, made the motion and District 4 Supervisor Jeff Holland seconded.

“Thank you for your work on that,” Jackson said to O’Keefe during the meeting. “It’s a great thing to do.”

