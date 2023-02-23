Laura D. Ashmore Williams Published 1:59 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

Graveside services for Laura D. Ashmore Williams, 85, who died Tuesday, February 21, at the Claiborne County Medical Center, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 25, at Springhill Cemetery with Rev. Frank Curtis officiating. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or our Facebook page @Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.