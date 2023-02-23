LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you from Visit Vicksburg Published 4:15 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

Dear Editor,

Thank you to our volunteers that showed up and showed out for the special American Queen Presidential Cruise docking on Feb, 17.

In spite of the freezing temperatures, volunteers from the Vicksburg Main Street district, the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, the city of Vicksburg and the Vicksburg hospitality industry greeted passengers at the Vicksburg waterfront. With music by saxophonist, Kevin Lewis, and plenty of beads to hand out to passengers, our volunteers ensured that our special guests kicked off Mardi Gras weekend Vicksburg style.

We were so proud of our merchants and partners for showing up in their purple, green, and yellow along with big smiles to make sure that our guests felt important during their time in Vicksburg. Special thanks to our Visit Vicksburg team, our guides and our city crews that ensure that every boat docking goes smoothly.

We look forward to more special events and more boat dockings than ever before in Vicksburg this year.

Sincerely,

Laura Beth Strickland, Visit Vicksburg Executive Director