LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you from Visit Vicksburg

Published 4:15 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Guest Columnist

Dear Editor,

Thank you to our volunteers that showed up and showed out for the special American Queen Presidential Cruise docking on Feb, 17.

In spite of the freezing temperatures, volunteers from the Vicksburg Main Street district, the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, the city of Vicksburg and the Vicksburg hospitality industry greeted passengers at the Vicksburg waterfront. With music by saxophonist, Kevin Lewis, and plenty of beads to hand out to passengers, our volunteers ensured that our special guests kicked off Mardi Gras weekend Vicksburg style.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

We were so proud of our merchants and partners for showing up in their purple, green, and yellow along with big smiles to make sure that our guests felt important during their time in Vicksburg. Special thanks to our Visit Vicksburg team, our guides and our city crews that ensure that every boat docking goes smoothly.

We look forward to more special events and more boat dockings than ever before in Vicksburg this year.

Sincerely,
Laura Beth Strickland, Visit Vicksburg Executive Director

More Opinion

LOOKING BACK: The Lake House Resort, Gatling guns and Prohibition

GUEST COLUMN: Take time to learn what makes America exceptional

GUIZERIX: What’s next for Yazoo Backwater Flood reporting

ON THE SHELF: Adult Nonfiction for Black History Month

Print Article

  • Polls

    Are you giving up anything for Lent?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar