Missy Gators fall before Germantown’s home run barrage Published 9:51 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

The one big inning that Vicksburg High put together Thursday wasn’t enough to offset the six that Germantown had.

Addison Lindley hit two of Germantown’s four home runs, and finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, as the Mavericks beat Vicksburg 19-7 in a girls’ softball game.

Germantown (2-2) scored multiple runs in six of the game’s seven innings. Vicksburg (1-3) scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut an 11-run deficit nearly in half, but couldn’t build on it.

Amari Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Missy Gators. Johnson and Jordan Grace also walked twice each. Trinity McGloster had an RBI, and Grace scored two runs.

For Germantown, Anna Leigh Ashley was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs. Presley Merkich was 3-for-5 with a home run, double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Dannah Knight also had three hits and three RBIs.

Vicksburg will play two games Saturday in a tournament at Mize High School. It will play Yazoo City at 2 p.m., and Choctaw Central at 3:30.