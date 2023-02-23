Pedestrian struck and killed by motorist on wrong side of road

Published 3:53 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

Annie Mae Carson

A suspect has been charged in connection with the Thursday morning death of a pedestrian on North Washington Street in Vicksburg.

Annie Mae Carson, 67 of Vicksburg, was arrested and charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence, careless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road causing an accident. 

At about 7:30 a.m., Carson was traveling on North Washington Street near Hutson Street when she struck 61-year-old Kenny Ray Smith with her vehicle as he was walking. Smith died of injuries he sustained from the accident.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, the cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time. 

Carson appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court and was given a $75,000 bond. Carson will be bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury. 

