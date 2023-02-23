Porter’s Chapel runs past Sharkey-Issaquena Published 9:00 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy kicked off a busy stretch of baseball with a big win on Thursday.

Zach Ashley went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four runs scored, Brayden King and Hayden Beard drove in two runs apiece, and Porter’s Chapel routed Sharkey-Issaquena Academy 14-2.

PCA (2-1) scored in all five innings before winning via the mercy rule. RBI singles by Gavin Pugh and Chase Hearn staked the Eagles to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, and they were off and running. Taylor LaBarre had an RBI single in the second inning and Gage Palmer one in the third to help push it to 8-0.

In the fourth, a two-run double by Beard keyed a five-run rally.

LaBarre finished 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored. He, Ashley and Hearn were the only PCA players with more than one hit, partially because coach Paul Ashley cleared the bench as the game went along.

Hearn pitched two innings and John Wyatt Massey three for the Eagles. They combined for 13 strikeouts, and only allowed two hits, two walks and two unearned runs.

PCA won its second game in a row as it started a demanding stretch of the schedule. Thursday’s game was the first of five in a six-day span. The next four are all at home — against Cathedral on Friday, Vicksburg on Saturday, Central Hinds on Monday and Sharkey-Issaquena on Tuesday.

The weekday varsity games begin at 6 p.m. Saturday’s game vs. Vicksburg starts at 2:30 p.m.